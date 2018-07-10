Nude Recreation Week is Officially Here! Some Celebration Ideas
Did you know Nude Recreation Week was a thing? It's all right if your new to the holiday, last year was the first year I had heard about this.
Go ahead and mark it on the calendar July 8th through the 15th is Nude Recreation Week.
Thankfully The American Association For Nude Recreation or (AANR) is helping to get the word out.
The AANR have some tips for beginners on how to participate and enjoy time naked this week.
AANR encourages folks to skinny dip, wash the family pet in the nude, scour the shower in the nude, vacuum the house nude, read a book or enjoy some other activity in an appropriate setting in the nude.
Talking with some friends of mine we put together a list of things you might want to avoid doing in the nude:
- Don’t mow your yard naked, maybe mowing wouldn't be so bad, but don’t use the weed whacker.
- Don't make bacon naked.
- Don't iron your close nude
- If you have left over sparklers from the 4th. Don't use them in the nude
- Any car maintenance, probably wear clothes for that
- Shingling a roof, might want to at least wear shoes, and possibly some pants
Sources: The American Association For Nude Recreation
See Also: