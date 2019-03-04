NSIC Semi Finals Set for Monday at the Sanford Pentagon

The NSIC Tournament is one of the most exciting basketball events in the state of South Dakota each year and this year hasn't disappointed.

The men are women are each down to four teams as the semi finals are set for Monday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Here are the matchups for Monday.

Womens Semi Finals

Noon University of Sioux Falls vs. Minnesota State Moorhead

2:30 PM St. Cloud State vs. University of Minnesota Duluth

Mens Semi Finals

5:30 PM - Northern State vs. Winona State

8 PM Southwest Minnesota State vs. Wayne State

Overtime will be LIVE as well from 3-6 PM on ESPN 99.1 and ESPN991.com with complete coverage of the event including some great guests like Jay Elsen from Midco Sports and Erin Lind the NSIC Commissioner.