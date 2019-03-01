NSIC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball tournament is set to begin Saturday, March 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Sixteen teams begin quarterfinal play Saturday. All rounds of the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament played at the Sanford Pentagon will to aired live on MidcoSN and streamed for free via Stretch Internet.
The women begin play at 12:00 PM Saturday while the men take the court on Sunday, March 3. Both Championship games will be played on Tuesday, March 5
Women's Schedule:
Saturday, March 2
Noon - Winona State vs. MSU Moorhead
2:30 PM - Wayne State vs. Sioux Falls
5:30 PM - Bemidji State vs. St. Cloud State
8:00 PM - Augustana vs. Minnesota Duluth
Monday, March 4
12:00 PM - Semifinal #1
2:30 PM - Semifinal #2
Tuesday, March 5
5:00 PM - Championship game
Men's Schedule
Sunday, March 3
Noon - Sioux Falls vs. Northern State
2:30 PM - Minnesota Crookston vs Winona State
5:30 PM - Bemidji State vs. SMSU
8 PM - Wayne State vs. St. Cloud State
Monday, March 4
5:30 PM - Semifinal #1
8:00 PM. - Semifinal #2
Tuesday, March 5
8:00 PM - Championship game
Source: Sanford Pentagon