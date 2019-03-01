NSIC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball tournament is set to begin Saturday, March 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Sixteen teams begin quarterfinal play Saturday. All rounds of the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament played at the Sanford Pentagon will to aired live on MidcoSN and streamed for free via Stretch Internet.

The women begin play at 12:00 PM Saturday while the men take the court on Sunday, March 3. Both Championship games will be played on Tuesday, March 5

Women's Schedule:

Saturday, March 2

Noon - Winona State vs. MSU Moorhead

2:30 PM - Wayne State vs. Sioux Falls

5:30 PM - Bemidji State vs. St. Cloud State

8:00 PM - Augustana vs. Minnesota Duluth

Monday, March 4

12:00 PM - Semifinal #1

2:30 PM - Semifinal #2

Tuesday, March 5

5:00 PM - Championship game

Men's Schedule

Sunday, March 3

Noon - Sioux Falls vs. Northern State

2:30 PM - Minnesota Crookston vs Winona State

5:30 PM - Bemidji State vs. SMSU

8 PM - Wayne State vs. St. Cloud State

Monday, March 4

5:30 PM - Semifinal #1

8:00 PM. - Semifinal #2

Tuesday, March 5

8:00 PM - Championship game

Source: Sanford Pentagon