Now What for Borrowed Bucks Location?

A Sioux Falls entertainment institution will be no more after August 26, 2017. When those doors close, the next bright idea could open a lucrative new chapter in that spot.

For 25 years Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse has served Sioux Falls along south Western Avenue. Jodi Schwan of siouxfalls.business tells KSOO News there is a lot of promise for whomever would want to take over.

“It’s a great location. That area of 41st and Western has seen a resurgence of sorts. You’ve got the expanded Scheels and new dining options. It’s a valuable property. (The new owners) could probably find another concept to do very well there.”

The building itself is relatively new and Schwan thinks a wide range of businesses could take advantage of the space.

“Obviously, they are in that retail/restaurant space. The Bucks building could accommodate a lot of different types of uses. There’s some real growth potential with that hybrid of retail and entertainment. It might be a (new) bar and grill but with some kind of entertainment option.”

J.L. Beers which has one of their two Sioux Falls restaurants adjacent to the Bucks location will continue their business as usual.

According to the Borrowed Bucks website, they are featuring different nightly specials for their final days of operation.

