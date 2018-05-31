Novel Based in South Dakota Makes Time Magazine’s Must Read List
What's on your reading list this summer?
In their current edition (June 4, 2018), Time magazine has 22 titles listed on 'An Ode to Summer Reading' list of books. One of their selections is a novel set in South Dakota.
The Distance Home is the debut work of author Paula Saunders, a Rapid City native and a graduate of Syracuse University.
The book is described as 'the story of two siblings in the 1960's growing up in a place of love and turmoil'.
The story begins in the plains of the Mount Rushmore State, before eventually moving to Rapid City.
Amazon calls The Distance Home:
Tender, searing, and unforgettable, The Distance Home is a profoundly American story spanning decades—a tale of haves and have-nots, of how our ideas of winning and losing, success and failure, lead us inevitably into various problems with empathy and caring for one another. It’s a portrait of beauty and brutality in which the author’s compassionate narration allows us to sympathize, in turn, with everyone involved.
The book will go on sale August 7.
It is currently available for pre-order.