Not Too Early to Order Siouxland Protection Council Poinsettias

Far be it from me to remind you that the holidays aren't that far away. ( Well, I guess I just did ). But, before you know it, you'll be sprucing up the house for relatives and holiday guests. You'll also be running short on time to pick up those little extras, like the teacher, holiday party, housewarming and appreciation gifts.

Here's an idea that might work for you. The Siouxland Child Protection Council , which provides the Sioux Falls area with education and supportive services, in the effort to prevent child abuse and neglect, has beautiful poinsettias for sale.

They are offering traditional red, along with pink, white, marble, burgundy and "Jingle Bell" colors. Each poinsettia is only $10, with all proceeds supporting the Siouxland Child Protection Council 's work. You need to get your orders in by Wednesday, October 24, and they will be delivered Friday, November 30.

To order your poinsettias call Teresa Thie at 605-965-3147 or Kathy Schneider at 605-605-201-6308.

Source: Siouxland Child Protection Council