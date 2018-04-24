Harley-Davidson just might have the internship of a lifetime this summer. Imagine getting paid to ride a motorcycle all summer long and going on social media to write about your experiences. And here's the best part...you keep the bike at the end of your 12-week internship. Yep, you read that right. You keep the Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

All applications must be submitted by 11:59PM CST on May 11, 2018.

As we always say, grab life by the handlebars - or ape hangers - and try to avoid hangin' in a cubicle for 40 hours per week.

Learn to ride, experience the freedom of the open road, and get real-world marketing experience, all on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle this summer. And if you get the gig and find me worthy, I'll ride along to get you checked in at the HD headquarters. Lord knows I'll use any excuse to hit the open road on two wheels.

