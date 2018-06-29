Several months ago, we featured the Recovery Room as one of our stops on our Dive Bar Tour. The Recovery Room closed, but the owners decided to open a new bar on the northwest side of town.

This one isn't going to be a dive bar. It's brand-spankin' new. According to their Facebook page, Northstar Grill and Pub will open on Thursday, July 5 at 4305 W. 61st Street North, right across the street from the University Center.

According to owner Craig Nelson, the new bar will be larger than the Recovery Room by 4,000 square feet. They'll have an expanded menu and a bigger alcohol selection. Plus, if you're into darts, they'll have plenty of dart boards and will host leagues. The bar will also feature a casino and outdoor patio.

The light fixtures look pretty funky.

The northwest side of Sioux Falls is quickly growing with the addition of Walmart, several apartment complexes and houses. Now, they'll have a neighborhood bar and grill. Like the Northstar Grill and Pub on Facebook.

