Northern Sun Conference Relaunches Drunk Driving Awareness Campaign

The memory of a child lives on during the “It’s a Slam Dunk – Don’t Drive Drunk” effort to stop people from driving drunk.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball squads battle fiercely on the court, but this is an effort everyone will support to commemorate the life of Drake Bigler who died at five months of age because of a driver who was impaired. Drake was the son of Southwest Minnesota State Men’s Basketball Coach Brad Bigler.

It the years since that incident, NSIC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee members have pledged to collect signatures from people who make a promise to drive responsibly. A press release from the league says in the first six years of this push, over 50,000 signatures have been collected. As a reward for their commitment, signatories receive a pen and a wristband to remind them to stay strong in the effort.

Each member of the conference will participate through the conclusion of the men’s and women’s basketball regular season. The University of Sioux Falls will collect signatures January 18 and 19 while Augustana University has set aside February 8 as their time to support the initiative. Other dates on the schedule include January 26 for Wayne State, February 8 for Northern State and February 16 for Southwest Minnesota State.