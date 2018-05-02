Northern State Women’s Hoops Coach Retires After 4 Decades

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Northern State University head women's basketball coach Curt Fredrickson has retired after 39 years in the position.

Fredrickson is the winningest coach in the history of the Aberdeen school, with an 846-306 record. He also won two NAIA championships.

Former Northern State standout and current associate head coach Paula Krueger has been named Fredrickson's successor.

