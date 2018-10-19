Northern State Student Died of Heart Defect

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The mother of a Minnesota teen found dead in his dorm room at Northern State University in South Dakota says her son died of an undetected heart defect.

Eighteen-year-old Curtis LeMair, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, was found unresponsive by a wrestling teammate Wednesday.

Mona LeMair, Curtis LeMair's mother, wrote in a Facebook post that her son, nicknamed Curty, passed away in his sleep, likely from an unknown heart defect. She said her son's roommate tried to wake him up in the morning for practice and found him unresponsive. He had been looking forward to hunting with his father and others this weekend.

The university held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in the teen's honor.

LeMair was a 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate and accomplished wrestler. He was a three-time Minnesota state medalist and a two-time Fargo All-American. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake.

