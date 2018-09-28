Northern State Provost Named President of Valley City State

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — A top official at a South Dakota university has been named the new president of Valley City State University in North Dakota.

Alan LaFave currently is provost and vice president for academic affairs at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

LaFave holds a doctor of musical arts degree. He has served at Northern State since 1991 in various capacities including music department chairman, associate dean, dean of graduate and extended studies, dean of the school of fine art and most recently the provost.

He will take over as the 14th president of VCSU in December. He succeeds Tisa Mason, who was named president at Fort Hays State in Kansas late last year.

