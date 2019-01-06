North Dakota State Bison Routs Dickinson State Blue Hawks 85-53

NDSU/ThinkStock

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward and Rocky Kreuser combined to score 29 points and Deng Geu notched his second double-double of the season to propel North Dakota State to an 85-53 victory over NAIA-member Dickinson State on Sunday.

Ward sank seven of his 10 shots, scoring 15 with six rebounds and three assists. Kreuser scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting and Geu tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Horn came off the bench to score 11. The Bison (7-10) shot 59 percent from the floor (34 of 58) and made 10 of 11 free throws. NDSU had a 38-23 rebound advantage.

Ward had a layup and a dunk to give the Bison a 24-8 lead with 9:01 left in the first half. Hamilton's jumper with 2 seconds remaining left the Blue Hawks trailing 38-25 at the half. Kreuser hit two free throws and a 3-pointer and Ward had a layup as NDSU scored the first seven points after intermission and pushed its lead to 20 at the 17:38 mark and coasted from there.

Travon Hamilton scored 13 to top the Blue Hawks. Dickinson State shot 36 from the floor (20 of 56) and 29 percent from 3-point range.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

