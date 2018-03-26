North and South Dakota Going Different Directions

New population estimates show the Dakotas going in opposite directions.One state is growing in size while the other one is seeing folks leaving the state.

The Capital Journal reports that estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show South Dakota grew about one percent between July 2016 and July 2017, to a total of 869,666 people residing in the state.

North Dakota on the other hand, is getting smaller. It shrunk by 155 residents, to 755,393 people. It was one of only eight states to lose population.

North Dakota has still grown by more than 12 percent since 2010, while South Dakota has grown about 7 percent in that time period. North Dakota's growth is second-highest of any state, slightly behind Texas.

The Census Bureau uses administrative records such as birth and death certificates along with IRS data and Medicare enrollment numbers to create the yearly estimates.

