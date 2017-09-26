Mark Sternhagen is a South Dakotan with a unique story to tell. Mark has written a book called Normal for Me .

Normal for Me is his story about getting by, sometimes successful, sometimes not, but mainly about never really giving up & keeping a sense of humor.

Mark was born in Scotland, South Dakota in 1956 and contracted Polio due to a shortage of the vaccine in 1957, at age 18 months.

He spent the next year in a polio ward in a Hospital in Omaha then started public school in Scotland. But there were problems, so he ended up at Children's Care Hospital and School in Sioux Falls.

He graduated from CCHS in 1973 and started college at USD/Springfield and finally ended up at SDSU and DSU getting degrees from both and teaching at SDSU for 32 years now.

Mark is going to be holding an event on October 16 at 7:00 PM in Rotunda D on the SDSU main campus that is open to the public.

He will be talking about his book, about Polio, what it is like to live with it, and what it is like to have a handicap and be different.

Also, he will address the importance of Vaccination, the polio vaccine, and his connection to CCHS and Lifescape .

