Nominations Now Being Accepted for 2019 Volunteerism Awards

If you know of someone who goes over-and-above when it comes to volunteering, the Helpline Center would like to hear about them. The 2019 Spirit of Volunteerism Awards are coming up in May, and nominations are now being accepted.

To nominate someone for this year's award, the Helpline Center has created a special area on its website. Click here to fill out the nomination form . The deadline for nominating someone is Monday, April 1 at 5:00 PM.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges in categories including:

Youth

Group

Adult

Corporate Humanity

Those selected will then be celebrated at this year's 2019 Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon, Thursday, May 9, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards is held annually by the Helpline Center to honor outstanding volunteers in and around the Sioux Falls area.

Source: Helpline Center