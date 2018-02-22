Nominations Being Accepted for Spirit of Volunteerism Awards

Do you know of someone who gives of their time and talent without expecting anything in return? If so, nominate them for this year's Spirit of Volunteerism Awards.

The Helpline Center is currently accepting nominations in four different categories:

Youth

Group

Adult

Corporate Humanitarian

The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards is held every year by the Helpline Center to honor outstanding volunteers in the area. Winners are selected by a panel of judges.

Nominating applications can be found on the Helpline Center website and are due back in the office by the close of business March 30.

All nominees and winners will be recognized at the awards luncheon Thursday May 10 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased online .

For more information on the awards luncheon, or if you have any questions about the nominating procedure, contact the helpline center through their website or call 2-1-1 .

Nominate a deserving volunteer today!

Source: Helpline Center

