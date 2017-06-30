Many South Dakotans may have assumed that if an amber alert is issued in the state, that alert is also communicated to those living on reservations as well. They would be wrong.

According to United States Representative Kristi Noem, Amber Alerts are not transmitted on any reservations in South Dakota or the United States.

With the FBI statistics showing nearly 7,000 missing Native American Children across the United States, Noem introduced the Amber Alert in Indian Country Act. Should it become law the warning system would be enacted on all reservations.

“Time is of the essence in these situations. The more people we can engage in searching for a missing child, the better our chances are of a safe recovery." said Noem. "The AMBER Alert system has been instrumental in many cases, but its reach needs to be extended to Indian Country.”

The act would confirm that tribes would have access to grants from the Department of Justice to produce and construct the alert systems.

In a statement from Noem, a group of concerned residents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation demonstrated to raise awareness regarding missing women and children, saying it was of epidemic proportions.

