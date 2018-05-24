If you've ever watched an expert do something and thought, "Gee, I could do that," a new study says, no, you can't - despite what you might honestly believe.

It's like when you're watching Olympic curling. You think, "I could totally do that." Well, now there's scientific evidence that you actually can't.

It really is a case of it being 'easier said than done.'

Researchers asked people to watch videos of professional dart players throwing bullseyes, professional jugglers, even Michael Jackson doing the moonwalk.

And after 20 views of the videos, subjects showed increased confidence in their own abilities to do these things - but their actual abilities did not. They picked up zero skills.

The report was recently published in the journal Psychological Science and is called 'Easier Seen than Done' if you would like to learn more.

