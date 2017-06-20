I think it will always be difficult to understand how, in a community of such wealth, we still have so many people who are hungry and/or homeless. Thankfully, the Banquet and its remarkable volunteers endeavor to keep the "hunger monster" at bay.

Unlike many of us who can choose to getaway from the routine of our daily lives with a vacation, hunger doesn't ever take a break. The need for volunteers during the summer months, in particular, is great because of vacations and all the other things that fill up our lives during this time.

If you can spare just a little of your time to volunteer at the Banquet, the rewards are great and the disappointments, few. Think about gathering a group of family members, friends, co-workers, or maybe your church group, to serve a meal at the Banquet.

When you volunteer to serve a meal, you also commit to paying for the cost of the meal, preparing and serving it and then helping with the clean up afterwards. If you would like to serve a meal, but don't have a group, that is no problem either, they'll put you together with other like-minded volunteers.

If serving a meal isn't something you can commit to, but you want to help in other ways, you could:

Become a front desk volunteer

Do data entry

Host in the Children's Room

Help with building and grounds work

Help clean and sort items for special projects

Collect and sort items for Project SOS & their Christmas giveaway

Make a donation of any kind, to help cover the cost of a meal, or buy items for the special events and projects

For more information about this outstanding organization and their meal ministry call 605-335-7066, go to their website and follow them on Facebook. This summer, and always, Banquet needs you!

