No Travel Advised, Snow Alert Issued for Sioux Falls

The city of Sioux Falls continues to deal with the impact of the Blizzard sweeping across the region.

No Travel Advised

Sergeant Lon Hatcher of the Sioux Falls Police Department is advising no travel in Sioux Falls until the snowfall and wind subside. "Visibility is currently near zero with blowing snow, and scattered slippery spots and heavy accumulations are making travel dangerous. Winds should decrease overnight into morning, and snow removal crews are out in full force, but street conditions are not favorable for travel at this time."

Snow Alert Underway

The Public Works Street Division says their main focus is on keeping emergency snow routes open. If the streets are drifting shut quickly, they will only be plowed on the main driving areas of the road, not curb to curb. Plows are strategically placed throughout the city to plow open any streets needing emergency access for Police, Fire or Ambulance calls.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 starts Sunday (April 15) at 1:00 AM. Any vehicle parked in Zone 3 is subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed curb to curb.

Zone 2: Plowing of north-south streets begins Sunday (April 15) at 8:00 AM. Ticketing and towing of any vehicles on the streets will happen until streets have been plowed curb to curb or until 5:00 PM, whichever is earlier. The east-west streets get their turn to be cleared on Sunday (April 15) at 8:00 PM. Ticketing and towing of any vehicles on the streets will happen until streets have been plowed curb to curb or until 5:00 AM, whichever is earlier.

Additional plowing may occur in zones 2 and 3, which could affect parking on affected streets.

Zone 1: This area will be determined as crews review the length of time needed for snow removal in zones 2 and 3. Updated will be provided. www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink.

Receiving e-mail alerts about snow alert s is possible when you sign up at www.siouxfalls.org/snow .

If you would like to receive text alerts regarding snow removal in Sioux Falls, text the word SNOW to 605-413-1990.

