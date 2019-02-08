No Salt or Sand? Here Are Some Alternatives

Some people don't like to use salt on their driveways. Sometimes if a winter storm is bad enough stores will even run out of salt and sand! So what do you do when that happens?

There are actually some great alternatives to salt and sand. So whether you don't want to use salt or sand, or you literally can't because the store is all sold out, maybe give these alternatives a try:

Kitty Litter - It doesn't melt ice but it does help with traction.

- It doesn't melt ice but it does help with traction. Alfalfa Meal - Who knew this stuff could melt ice ? Not me! It also provides traction because of the texture.

- Who knew this stuff could melt ice ? Not me! It also provides traction because of the texture. Vinegar - This stuff could melt snow and ice but you may have to apply it a few times.

- This stuff could melt snow and ice but you may have to apply it a few times. Coffee Grounds - Every coffee addict should have this one! Because of the texture, it helps with traction. Also, it absorbs sunlight so if the sun is shining the grounds will help melt the ice.

Source: KARE 11