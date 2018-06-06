No Biker Gangs, Only Scooters at Sturgis Rally

When you think of Sturgis, you probably picture the world famous motorcycle rally that takes each and every year that has attracted millions of people from around the world to Sturgis, South Dakota.

And along with that, big motorcycles, primarily Harley Davidsons, big biker guys and even gangs. Well there's a Sturgis rally underway right now that involves two wheel power machines of a different nature.

The mecca for motorcycles is playing host to motor scooter enthusiasts this week. The Black Hills Pioneer reports Sturgis is hosting the Cushman Club of America National Meet.

Cushman Motor Works in 1901 started manufacturing small motors for farm equipment and boats. It added motor scooters to its product line in 1936.

The Cushman Club of America has about 3,200 members. About 500 are expected to attend this week's gathering in Sturgis, which began Sunday (6/3) and runs through Thursday (6/7). The group last gathered in Sturgis in 2010.

