No. 16 Wisconsin’s Run Game Wears down Nebraska in 41-24 Win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Having to face Jonathan Taylor in the fourth quarter almost seems unfair for a weary defense. Good luck stopping him once he gets going.

Taylor ran for 221 yards and three scores, including a career-best 88-yarder in the fourth, and No. 16 Wisconsin's punishing ground game wore down winless Nebraska in a 41-24 victory Saturday night.

Taylor had a big head start on his long touchdown run that gave Wisconsin a 41-17 lead with 12:50 left.

A dominating night from his offensive line early in the game helped pave the way late for the Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten).

Nebraska also flashed big-play promise behind freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez, who threw for a career-high 384 yards and rushed for a score. JD Spielman had nine catches for a school-record 209 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown catch.

It still wasn't enough to prevent the Cornhuskers (0-5, 0-3) from losing their ninth straight game, extending a program record.

Just too many mistakes to keep up with the disciplined Badgers.

Nebraska was flagged 10 times for 100 yards. Martinez fumbled in the third quarter, a turnover that Wisconsin cashed in for a 20-yard touchdown run from Taiwan Deal for a 24-point lead with 6:50 left in the third quarter.

"You can't let a team like this get out in front of you because they're going to keep pounding you and pounding you," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.

Nebraska: Visits Northwestern on Oct. 13.

