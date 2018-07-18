A nine-year-old boy crawled out of his family's vehicle just after it crashed into a ravine and walked several hundred yards to flag down strangers traveling on I-90 to get help.

Three adults and three children were injured in the one-vehicle crash Monday (July 16) at 6:00 PM on Interstate 90 six miles west of Oacoma, South Dakota.

A Chevrolet pickup was westbound when something went wrong and left the interstate, crashing through a fence, a ditch and coming to rest at the bottom of a ravine on the north side of the interstate.

In an attempt to help injured family members, the boy climbed out of the vehicle and walked a few hundred yards to the interstate where he flagged down another vehicle. In that vehicle was a paramedic who helped care for the injured until help arrived.

Several people were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. A 20-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries, while others among the injured included a 46-year-old man, a 65-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old girl. It’s unknown what injuries an eight-month-old infant and the nine-year-old boy may have received in the crash.

The local state Department of Social Services in Chamberlain is caring for the children.

No charges pending. Authorities say everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

