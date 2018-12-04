Nine Year Old Boy Convinces Town Leaders to ‘Lighten Up’

Thanks to the efforts of a nine-year-old boy - and some of his classmates - you can now throw snowballs in the town of Severance, Colorado.

For close to a century, the town has had a ban on snowball fights, but thanks to nine-year-old Dane Best, the ban has been overturned.

Dane got to present his arguments before the town board recently and had classmates write letters to the town's leaders.

After hearing his argument, board members voted unanimously to put the ban on ice - so to speak. Dane's argument was that the ban was "outdated."

So, you've got to wonder, who do you suppose will be Dane's first snowball victim? Wonder if he has a little brother? And if he does, I'd be watching over my shoulder.

Source: Associated Press