Nine Sioux Falls Teams Set to Open Day One of State Soccer Playoffs

The 2017 South Dakota State Soccer Playoffs are beginning as nine teams from Sioux Falls are looking to get to Aberdeen to play for a title.

All the action begins on Tuesday (September 26) with nine Sioux Falls teams playing in the opening rounds. Class AA (boys/girls) opens with the first round with the winners advancing to Saturday's quarterfinal round. Class A (boys/girls) begins with the quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Games will be hosted in Sioux Falls for the first round in Class AA at Howard Wood Field, Yankton Trail Park, and McEneaney Field. The winners of the first round games will then travel to meet the teams that received a bye into the quarterfinal round.

The finals for each class will be played in Aberdeen at Swisher Field on Saturday, October 7th.

Here are the full brackets for each class.

Class AA Boys

SDHSAA

Class AA Girls

SDHSAA

Class A Boys

SDHSAA

Class A Girls