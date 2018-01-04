Night to Benefit Local Musician Nick Schwebach

Mark January 6, 2018 on the calendar. We've got plans. It's a night to benefit longtime local musician Nick Schwebach.

Nick has undergone 5 abdominal surgeries in 19 months and his friends and family are rallying to help defray costs.

The event is Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the Wakonda Legion Hall (snow date is Jan 7).

Dine at the freewill dinner for donation at 4:00 PM along with a silent auction. A live auction begins at 7:00 PM.

Born in Dell Rapids, Schwebach received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the South Dakota Music Association. Although there was a time when you could see Schwebach's band in the Dell Rapids VFW for 50 cents, that was some time ago. Through the years and miles on the road, he is now focused on recovery.

A giver in the community, organizers are hoping we can give back on this night. According to the Plain Talk in Vermillion, Donna Henriksen, who is helping to organize the event says that more auction items are really needed.

Monetary donations for Schwebach may be mailed to: Nick Schwebach Benefit, First Premier Bank, PO Box 326, Wakonda, SD 57073. If you have a silent or live auction item you’d like to donate, please contact Pam Bernard at 605-670-6245 or Gwen Nelson at 605-638-0933.

Keep up-to-date with the Nick Schwebach Benefit Facebook page.

We wish Nick a speedy recovery.