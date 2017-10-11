NFL Week 6 Games That Will Be Shown Locally in Sioux Falls

It's Vikings/Packers week so you all know that the game will be shown here in Sioux Falls, but what are the other options this weekend?

Most of the country will see the Vikings/Packers game as the only game on FOX this weekend. For those not a fan of Joe Buck, he will NOT be on the broadcast this weekend even though it is the lead game for the network. He will be covering the MLB postseason games. Thom Brennaman and Troy Aikman will have the call.

CBS has the doubleheader this weekend. Not interested in Vikings/Packers at 12:00? KELO-TV is scheduled to show the New England vs. New York Jets game at noon. Almost everyone in the country, outside of the west coast, will also get the Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City game at 3:25.

The Giants and Broncos will finish off the Sunday slate with Sunday Night Football on NBC.

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective webpages.

Here are the games that will be shown in Sioux Falls for the NFL Week 6

Thursday Night, 7:25: Philadelphia @ Carolina (CBS/NFL Network)

Sunday, 12:00: Green Bay @ Minnesota (FOX)*

Sunday, 12:00: New England @ New York Jets (CBS)

Sunday, 3:25: Pittsburgh @ Kansas City (CBS)

Sunday, 7:30: New York Giants @ Denver Broncos (NBC)

Monday, 7:30: Indianapolis @ Tennessee (ESPN)

*also on ESPN 99.1