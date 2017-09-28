NFL Week 4 Games That Will Be Shown Locally in Sioux Falls

The country gets one extra NFL game this weekend as another London game starts the action early on Sunday.

It's a week full of national TV broadcasts for the most part. The entire country will be treated to Bears/Packers on Thursday night, Saints/Dolphins from London on Sunday morning, Raiders/Broncos on Sunday afternoon, Colts/Seahawks on Sunday night, and then a Monday Night Football game between the Redskins and Chiefs.

What about the regional games for this week? There's only two games that the networks had to assign.

CBS will have the doubleheader for the second week in a row. As mentioned above, the late afternoon kickoff of the doubleheader will be a standalone Raiders/Broncos game. As for the early game, we will get the main game on the early slate featuring Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

FOX will technically have a doubleheader with the entire country getting the London game and then a standard game in the afternoon. No surprise, the Vikings and Lions will be shown in Sioux Falls.

Enjoy the full slate of football this weekend on the local channels!

Thursday Night: Chicago @ Green Bay (CBS)

Sunday Morning, 8:30 AM: New Orleans @ Miami (FOX)

Sunday 12:00: Pittsburgh @ Baltimore (CBS)

Sunday 12:00: Detroit @ Minnesota (FOX)

Sunday 3:25: Oakland @ Denver (CBS)

Sunday 7:30: Indianapolis @ Seattle (NBC)

Monday 7:25: Washington @ Kansas City (ESPN)

In addition to the games shown on television, we will broadcast three NFL games this weekend including the Chicago/Green Bay game. Sunday will feature the Panthers/Patriots (12:00) and New York Giants/Buccaneers (3:05)

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective webpages. As always, the scheduled games are subject to change.