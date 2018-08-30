NFL Preseason Week 4 Games That Will Be On TV in Sioux Falls

For those that are crazy, super diehard fans of their NFL team and elect to watch the final preseason game, here's all the games you can watch on TV tonight in the Sioux Falls market.

The fourth preseason game is traditionally the final opportunity for players to make the 53-man roster for each team. That also means that we won't see any of the starters and they will be held out to prevent them from injury prior to next week's regular season kickoff.

So instead we are left with backups that are fighting for an opportunity to make the main roster. There are some great stories that are out there, but overall most people turn to regular season college football games instead.

Speaking of college football, there are a few games you can watch including New Mexico State vs. Minnesota (BTN), Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State (FS1), and Northwestern vs. Purdue (ESPN). Some of those might be better options...Just saying.

Sorry, we'll get back to the fun of the fourth preseason game. All final preseason games will be played tonight (August 30). Games that will be shown in the Sioux Falls market include:

Cleveland @ Detroit, 6:00, NFL Network

Minnesota @ Tennessee, 7:00, The CW Sioux Falls

Green Bay @ Kansas City, 7:30, KDLT-TV

Denver @ Arizona, 9:00, NFL Network.

Thankfully the regular season starts next Thursday. We will keep you updated throughout the regular season on which games and teams you will see in the Sioux Falls market each week.

SEE ALSO: