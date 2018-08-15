Eight NFL preseason games will be available this week in the Sioux Falls market between national broadcasts and local team broadcasts.

It's a stacked week of opportunities to watch preseason NFL football. Six games will be on national TV in the Sioux Falls market with two on ESPN and four on NFL Network. Games will begin on Thursday night, and the last of the weekend will be played on Monday night.

Thursday night will feature a national broadcast of the NY Jets and Washington Redskins on ESPN. At the same time, KDLT-TV will have the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

Only one game will be available on Friday night. NFL Network will broadcast the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game starting at 6:30pm. This will be a fun opportunity to watch the Browns live following another episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series.

For those that want any excuse to not do anything but watch football, Saturday will be your day. KSFY-TV will place the Minnesota Vikings preseason matchup against Jacksonville on their secondary channel The CW. NFL Network will then have a triple-header of football starting at 3:00.

Monday Night Football returns to end the week with Baltimore and Indianapolis starting at 7:00 on ESPN.

NFL Preseason Week 2 Games That Will Be On TV in Sioux Falls

Thursday, August 16: NY Jets @ Washington, 7:00, ESPN

Thursday, August 16: Pittsburgh @ Green Bay, 7:00, KDLT

Friday, August 17: Buffalo @ Cleveland, 6:30, NFL Network

Saturday, August 18: Jacksonville @ Minnesota, 12:00, The CW Sioux Falls

Saturday, August 18: Oakland @ LA Rams, 3:00, NFL Network

Saturday, August 18: Cincinnati @ Dallas, 6:00, NFL Network

Saturday, August 18: Seattle @ LA Chargers, 9:30, NFL Network

Monday, August 20: Baltimore @ Indianapolis, 7:00, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. NFL distribution maps and schedules are put out by the staff at 506Sports . Preseason schedules and times can also be found through KSFY-TV (Minnesota Vikings), and KDLT-TV (Green Bay Packers).

