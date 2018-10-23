A Philadelphia man, who became 'kind of' famous for running into a subway pillar after his Eagles won the NFC Championship, will soon be getting five more minutes of fame.

Jigar Desai and his family have been given a free trip to London, courtesy of the NFL, to see their Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

And it's all because of what happened last season.

Cell phone video caught Desai running alongside a subway train, hamming it up, and then running smack into a concrete pillar he didn't see.

Desai called it a "very Philly moment." Not only did he get flattened by the concrete pillar, but he was also sideswiped by the moving train.

Since then, the NFL has worked out a deal with Desai to include his viral moment in an upcoming ad campaign about passion for the game of football.

Desai's payment - four tickets to the game this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Source: ABC News, Associated Press