NFL Championship Sunday Odds and Lock of the Week

There are only three NFL games left this season, the two conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

With only three games left, the odds are as tight as they are all year long.

Fear not, we are here to help as I have your lock of the week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have over achieved all season long and look for them to do the same on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

They started their postseason push with a home win over Buffalo showing their defensive prowess, then a win over Pittsburgh showed they can hang offensively with anyone and now they must be steady on both sides of the ball to beat New England.

The line continues to go down as money continues to come in on Jacksonville with a line move from +9.5 to +8.

The concerns about Brady's hand accompanied with the fact that Jacksonville's defense poses the most problems for New England all year lead me to lean toward the Jags.

The Lock of the Week is the Jaguars +8 against New England.