NFL Awards 2019 Draft to Nashville, Home of Tennessee Titans

ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL draft is heading to Music City. League owners awarded the 2019 draft to Nashville during their annual spring meetings on Wednesday, clearly impressed with the city's turnout for events such as the NHL Stanley Cup Final and a party to unveil redesigned uniforms for the Tennessee Titans.

"You're now on the clock," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell quipped to the Nashville contingent, led by Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

The draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014, but the league has been moving it to different cities in recent years, looking to bolster its profile even higher.

Chicago was the site in 2015-16, Philadelphia hosted in 2017 and this year's draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas , home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Nashville will be hosting for the first time .

Nashville was chosen over several other bids, including a combined one from Cleveland and Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Northeast Ohio group remains hopeful to land the 2020 draft, which would coincide with the league's centennial.

