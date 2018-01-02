New Year’s Eve Sioux Falls Police Saturation Patrol Got Results

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the New Year's Eve Saturation Patrol produced results.

"We had nine officers that were working from 10:00 PM until 3:00 AM. Those nine officers made five DWI arrests and ended up writing 65 tickets," said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"There were quite a few no insurance tickets as well as stop lights, some stop sign violations as well as speeding tickets."

Clemens says the number of tickets written were pretty much the same number as in previous years.

