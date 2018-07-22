New West Side Casey’s Now Open, Grand Opening Planned

Westsiders, your Casey's is finally open. Casey's General Store opened at 8400 West 26th Street (26th and Tea Ellis Rd) on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Did you order a pizza yet?

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The new store will offer their famous pizza, including breakfast pizza, made-to-order sub sandwiches, fresh baked goods, ready-to-go foods like chicken tenders and breakfast items.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

There's a coffee bar offering almost any type of coffee you could imagine.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

There's a fountain featuring your favorite cold beverages, frozen carbonated beverages and even soft serve ice cream.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The new Casey's even has my favorite ice cubes at the fountain. The ones that look like little cylinders.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

Of course, you can fill up your gas tank, but if you have the munchies, stop inside and grab a quick bite or a beverage. The store is open seven days a week from 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

The grand opening is this weekend (July 27 and 28). Stop in the store for details on grand opening specials.

See Also: