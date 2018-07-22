New West Side Casey’s Now Open, Grand Opening Planned
Westsiders, your Casey's is finally open. Casey's General Store opened at 8400 West 26th Street (26th and Tea Ellis Rd) on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Did you order a pizza yet?
The new store will offer their famous pizza, including breakfast pizza, made-to-order sub sandwiches, fresh baked goods, ready-to-go foods like chicken tenders and breakfast items.
There's a coffee bar offering almost any type of coffee you could imagine.
There's a fountain featuring your favorite cold beverages, frozen carbonated beverages and even soft serve ice cream.
The new Casey's even has my favorite ice cubes at the fountain. The ones that look like little cylinders.
Of course, you can fill up your gas tank, but if you have the munchies, stop inside and grab a quick bite or a beverage. The store is open seven days a week from 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM.
The grand opening is this weekend (July 27 and 28). Stop in the store for details on grand opening specials.
