I can almost smell the Casey's pizza! Casey's General Stores is building its eighth Sioux Falls location. The newest will be located at 26th and Tea Ellis Road at 8400 West 26th Street. That area is in need of a convenience store. Neighborhoods are popping up all over in that area and more businesses are setting up shop.

Of course, Casey's has gas pumps, but the real gem is inside the store. Casey's is best known for pizza. Why is Casey's pizza so good? Lots of cheese! That's the key.

So, when can we expect to start calling in our pizza orders and grabbing a dozen donuts? I spoke with the Vice President of Marketing, Mike Richardson, and he said the building is on schedule and will open in mid July.

Casey's General Store is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer. They will be having some great specials all summer. During the month of May enjoy 50 cent cake donuts on Monday. On Tuesdays, buy one 20 ounce Pepsi brand product and get the second for 50 cents. Satisfy your sweet tooth on Wednesday when you buy one Casey's cookie and get one for 50 cents. On Thursdays, buy one Snickers or M&M's standard size candy bar and get one for 50 cents. Twenty-eight ounce Body Armor drinks are buy one, get one for 50 cents on Fridays in May. Quench your thirst on Saturdays when you enjoy 50 cent mug refills, up to 52 ounces of fountain pop or iced tea. Sundays, when you buy a slice of pizza, get a 32 ounce fountain drink for 50 cents.

Craving Casey's pizza? Get two medium single topping pizzas for just $6.99 each during May.

Google Maps

