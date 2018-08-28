New Volunteer Opportunities Available through the Helpline Center
Here's a list of the new volunteer opportunities available this week through the Helpline Center. For more information on a specific need, click on the corresponding link.
- Dow Rummel Village will be hosting its fourth annual Grandparents Day Festival on Sunday September 9 and is in need of some help.. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with the food line, managing the bounce houses, overseeing carnival games, passing out popcorn, helping at a cookie decorating station and cleaning up after the event. Volunteers can be present the entire festival (1:15-4:15 PM) or work one of the two shifts that day (1:15-2:45 PM or 2:45-4:15 PM).
- Lifescape is hosting an Art Camp for its clients on Thursday September 13 and is needing volunteers to help out. Volunteer tasks include one-on-one buddy time during art activities, set up and tear down of art activities and meal assistance.
- JAM Art & Supplies, a small arts nonprofit that has a mission of getting art supplies into the hands of people that will use them to be a source of information for Sioux Falls about art, is needing volunteers to help with its Sweet Art Show on Friday September 14. Volunteers are needed to greet guests, clear tables, scoop ice cream and sell raffle tickets.
- The Sanford International Champions Golf Tournament presented by Cambria, takes place September 17-23 at Minnehaha Country Club. Volunteers are still needed in various areas.
- The Helpline Center's Do-It-Yourself Project for this week is putting together 'New Mommy Survival Kits' that will eventually be handed out to new mommies at all the area hospitals.
