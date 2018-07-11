Natasha/Hot 104.7

A new clothing store is going to be opening in the shops at the Bridges at 57th. The Bridges are located at 57th and Western.

There was a pretty big vacancy left when Forget Me Not moved spaces. Well, now that space will be filled by Rust & Co. Women's and Men's Apparel.

The owners are Tom and Stacey Utrera. They have both worked for national retailers like Target, Old Navy, and Pottery Barn and now they are transferring what they know to their new endeavor, Rust & Co.

Stacey Utrera is originally from Dell Rapids so when her family decided to start their own business, they thought Sioux Falls would be perfect.

Rust & Co. will offer both men's and women's clothes, shoes, and accessories. The new store will be 3,500 square feet. Even though the name might suggest a rustic feel, the store will be a very modern shopping experience.

The Utreras hope to open Rust & Co. sometime in August.

For more information you can check out all their stuff online. They also have an Instagram.

Can't wait!

