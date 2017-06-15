The South Dakota Motor Vehicle Division has unveiled new Veteran Indian Tribal license plates. The new plates will be available for qualifying South Dakotans on July 1, 2017.

There will be seven different designs for the new Veteran Indian Tribal plates. Each specific to a tribe.

Crow Creek Sioux Tribe

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe

Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Yankton Sioux Tribe

“The Veteran Indian Tribal plates are an enhancement to the existing tribal plates, offering the ability to also be recognized as a veteran for serving and protecting our country in a U.S. military branch,” Motor Vehicle Division Director Lisa Weyer said in a press release. “The plates are available to anyone who is a veteran of the armed forces--you do not have to be a tribal member.”

If you are interested in applying the Veteran Indian Tribal license plates when you renew your plates go to your local county treasurer’s office or go online to mysdcars.sd.gov .

Source: South Dakota Motor Vehicle Division

