New Sioux Falls Fleet Farm Store Looking to Hire 200 Employees

One of the most popular retail chains in the upper midwest is coming to Sioux Falls. Mills Fleet Farm, which operates 37 stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Iowa is coming to the Sioux Empire and they are looking to hire around 200 employees.

According to the Argus Leader , Fleet Farm executives said Monday that it will need 200 employees at their new Sioux Falls location near the Sanford Sports Complex. The company has already begun interviewing candidates for positions at the store.

The store carries a wide variety of products from hunting and fishing equipment to small appliances, housewares, automotive goods, apparel, hardware, lawn and garden supplies, paint, farm supplies, paint, pet supplies, sporting goods and many more.

The retailer’s expansion has been gradual, adding six stores in the last 10 years. The store is set to open sometime in May.

