New Sioux Falls City Tree Ordinance

Thousands of people in Sioux Falls are dealing with their ash trees and the cities infestation of the Emerald Ash Borer. The little green bug is responsible for the destruction of millions of trees throughout the United States.

The discovery of the Emerald Ash Borer has prompted the city of Sioux Falls to initiate a plan to cut down and systematically remove thousands of Ash Trees from city parks and private property.

Now the City of Sioux Falls is prohibiting the planting of any new ash trees . In addition, to help slow the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer you are prohibited from moving raw ashwood within city limits between Memorial Day and Labor.

Emerald Ash Borer is known to devastate ash tree populations, killing healthy trees within one to four years of becoming infected.

Planting new trees in public right-of-ways (parking strips) will now require a tree planting permit prior to planting. Permits are available at no charge at the Sioux Falls City Center , located at 231 North Dakota Avenue.