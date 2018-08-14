New Sioux Falls Bike Trail Open

Sioux Falls has a really awesome bike trail system. And it just got a little bit better. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces that the new Bike Trail connection between Dunham Park and the Big Sioux River dam is complete and open for everyones enjoyment.

The new portion of the bike trail adds an additional 1 ¼ miles to the over 30 miles of existing uninterrupted paved trails where you never have to cross a City street while biking. , making the City’s Bike Trail system very safe and enjoyable as it meanders through 21 City parks adjacent to the Big Sioux River and Skunk Creek.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says this new stretch of trail will provide neighborhoods a direct connection to the main trail loop between West 12th Street and West 41st Street. This new trail will provide more than 40,000 residents who live west of I-29 with a much more convenient trail access point to the main loop.”

This project is funded through Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation’s capital improvement program and is a $450,000 investment in the citizens’ park and recreation system.