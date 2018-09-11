New Season of Cabarets Starts With ‘British Invasion’

Season three is starting for The Good Night Theatre Collective. They are a local theatre company that have been producing and performing shows in Sioux Falls for the last two years.

This season starts off with The British Invasion Cabaret. There will be two performances of this cabaret starting on Thursday, September 13th and Friday, September 14 at 8 PM at the Icon Lounge.

The British Invasion promises to include music from a variety of artists including everything from The Spice Girls and The Rolling Stones to The Beatles and Adele.

If you haven't been to one of these shows before, I suggest you get there early. The seats go fast! Also, make sure you're there early to partake in the signature drink. Every show has a special drink and I haven't been disappointed yet. Do you think the signature drink will have something to do with tea and crumpets?

For more information or to buy tickets check out their website here .