McDonald’s Introduces New Sandwich: Triple Breakfast Stacks

I remember when fast food places were mainly an option for lunch. When I think fast food, I think cheeseburgers. Well, along the way breakfast became a common thing at the various brands, including the world's biggest hamburger chain.

McDonald’s has a breakfast menu that includes a vast amount of choices. I really love their pancakes with sausages.

And now our friends at the Golden Arches, introduce its first new breakfast sandwich in five years: McDonald's is hoping a big new breakfast sandwich will help bring in more customers.

Triple Breakfast Stacks will hit menus on November 1. They're modified versions of McDonald's popular Egg McMuffin that include two slices of American cheese, two sausage patties, bacon, and an egg, The sandwiches are available on a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddles cakes.

The new items are designed to help McDonald's solve a problem: Fewer Americans are eating there. How many calories in this new sandwich? They’re not saying.