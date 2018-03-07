Lots of folks have been wondering what is going into the old Bracco Restaurant space at the Bridges at 57th and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader the new restaurant opening in the former Bracco location will be Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille.

Turks & Caicos is a concept of the Vanguard Hospitality group. They are the owners of Grille 26, Morrie's Steakhouse, and Minervas in Sioux Falls.

The word is that the the new restaurant will offer "will transport guests ocean side with a casual, resort like atmosphere perfect for unwinding".

A classic coastal feel with fresh flavors will await guests at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille, a new concept from Vanguard Hospitality opening in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this spring.

They are hoping to open in this spring of 2018. If you loved the deck atmosphere of the old Bracco restaurant like me, we are in luck, it sounds like we may be back enjoying an even better outdoor experience soon!

