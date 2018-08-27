New Restaurant Going in at Old Vacant Rookies Location

It's been over a year and a half since Rookies Sports Bar & Grill closed its doors for good. Now it looks like a new restaurant is set to move in! Argus Leader reports that owners of Roam Kitchen + Bar will feature delicious wood-fire cooking and a rustic atmosphere for diners and event goers.

The company has been looking to move into the Sioux Falls area for quite some time now but those plans have always fallen through. John Sheehan, co-owner, and chief operating officer and his partner Lynn Reimer also co-owns Doolittles Woodfire, which has locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

No word on when renovation will begin but the owners say that they are also planning on fixing up the patio area as well. The new restaurant is planning on opening in early 2019. This will be a great place to dine before attending a show at the District !

Source: AgrusLeader

