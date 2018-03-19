New Restaurant Coming to Former Beef ‘O Brady’s Location

Beef 'O' Brady's at 69th and Western closed in January leaving a pretty big piece of real estate vacant at the busy intersection. At one time there were two Beef 'O' Brady's in Sioux Falls. Another location was by the Sanford Pentagon which changed to Will's Training Table last year.

A new restaurant concept was recently announced for the Reminton retail center which is also home to Cheese World, Form Fitness and Pita Pit.

According to Sioux Falls.Business, WR Restaurant Group will start remodeling the former Beef 'O' Brady's space to eventually open a neighborhood restaurant this fall.

The restaurant doesn't have a name yet, but according to a statement from WR Restaurant and reported by Sioux Falls.Business:

This new restaurant concept will aim to be a gathering place of choice, with a modern yet approachable menu and a full bar, filled with unique cocktails and local craft beers.

WR Restaurant currently owns All Day Cafe, Red Rossa, Tap House 41 and Phillips Avenue Diner in Sioux Falls.

