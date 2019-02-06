New Report: 2018 Was 4th Warmest Year on Record

The New York Times has published a new report that shows 2018 was the 4th warmest year in the nearly 140 years of record keeping. And the 4 warmest years on record have come in the last five years. As a matter of fact 18 of the 19 warmest years have occurred since 2001 the article states.

NASA scientists made the annual global temperature announcement on Wednesday, February 6th. Director of the Goddard Institute of Space Studies Gavin A. Schmidt said: “We’re no longer talking about a situation where global warming is something in the future. It’s here. It’s now.”

NASA | By The New York Times

Dr. Schmidt points to evidence of Global Warming including “the heat waves in Australia and extended droughts to coastal flooding in the United States, in disappearing Arctic ice and shrinking glaciers. “

The point is made that there is real cause for concern because in the span of this record keeping period there has been a very sudden rise in temperatures. And there is a clear correlation with increased levels of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane produced by human activity over the same period.

Scientists indicate that if the world is to avoid the worst consequences of climate change and global warming the planet temperatures must not rise more than an average of 2 degrees Celsius or 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit.